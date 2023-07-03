Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $10.48 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $10,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,174,000. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 378,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 84,491 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $35.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.40 and a 52-week high of $36.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

