Stonegate Investment Group LLC Acquires 44,122 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,978 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,122 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $23,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 73,903.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after buying an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,567,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 17,676.6% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after purchasing an additional 957,541 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $100.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.51. 3M has a twelve month low of $92.38 and a twelve month high of $152.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 62.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $683,275.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,591.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

