Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on META. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.9 %

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,365,689. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META stock opened at $286.98 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.48 and its 200 day moving average is $200.43. The company has a market capitalization of $735.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.