Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 132 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

AMP stock opened at $332.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.69 and a 200 day moving average of $316.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.99 and a twelve month high of $357.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

