Western Financial Corp CA Has $614,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Western Financial Corp CA boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,779 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Western Financial Corp CA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 250,245 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 28,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.25. The company has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

