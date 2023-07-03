SimpliFi Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SimpliFi Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.6% of SimpliFi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day moving average is $38.25. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The firm has a market cap of $156.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,526.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

