Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

Shares of PEP opened at $185.22 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.24. The stock has a market cap of $255.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

