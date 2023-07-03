Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.08.

NYSE:V opened at $237.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.31 and a 200-day moving average of $223.95. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $238.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

