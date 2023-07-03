Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Has $17.37 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 2.6% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Visa by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $98,953,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 1.3 %

V opened at $237.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $238.28. The stock has a market cap of $444.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

