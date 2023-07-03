AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Whitcomb & Hess Inc.

Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $134.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $237.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.86. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

