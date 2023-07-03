Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Position Lifted by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises approximately 1.7% of Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Diageo were worth $7,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth about $1,239,000. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $1,072,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares during the period. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:DEO opened at $173.48 on Monday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.45 and a 200-day moving average of $177.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diageo Profile

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.40) to GBX 3,850 ($48.95) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.22) to GBX 4,000 ($50.86) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,700 ($47.04) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,908.89.

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.