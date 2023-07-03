WealthOne LLC Purchases 50 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

WealthOne LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. WealthOne LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $445.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $332.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $446.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $408.89.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.