Jmac Enterprises LLC Invests $386,000 in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jmac Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter worth $202,000. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,365,000 after acquiring an additional 60,224 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup started coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $1,223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,740,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,856,172.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,345,100 shares valued at $36,042,983. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $92.97 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

