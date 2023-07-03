DnB Asset Management AS Has $20.40 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 389,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $20,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 32,224.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 225,994,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,289,000 after buying an additional 225,295,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $1,325,555,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,784,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,399,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,680,289 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359,307 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $56.68 on Monday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.51. The stock has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.68.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.