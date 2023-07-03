DnB Asset Management AS Sells 4,922 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

DnB Asset Management AS reduced its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,922 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Progressive were worth $21,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,538,817.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR opened at $132.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 93.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $109.42 and a 52 week high of $149.87.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. Analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.