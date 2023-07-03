Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 572,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,380 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.1% of McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $27,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $52.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.10. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

