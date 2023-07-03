Lafayette Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $115.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.44. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.15.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

