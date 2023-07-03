WBH Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 225,041 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 225,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,044,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.9% of WBH Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $67.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

