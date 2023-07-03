Short Interest in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Declines By 29.7%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,440,000 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 27,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $16.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.17, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOLD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Laurentian lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

Institutional Trading of Barrick Gold

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

