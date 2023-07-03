Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $40.58 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 1.5% of Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $40,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PLD opened at $122.63 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.03 and a 1-year high of $138.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

