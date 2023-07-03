Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,319,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,216,762 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,169,431,000 after purchasing an additional 816,749 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after purchasing an additional 12,241,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $33.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $139.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

