MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $221,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MBE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $290,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 6.6% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 8.0% in the first quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 45,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 5.8% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 28,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 204,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $15.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $114.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

