MBE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 137.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $107.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.41. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

