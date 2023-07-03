High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,685 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $211.26 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.05 and a 200 day moving average of $181.38.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,105,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.48, for a total transaction of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,105,681.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 771,961 shares of company stock valued at $161,808,116. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

