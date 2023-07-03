Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.5 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $207.50 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.