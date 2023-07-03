High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,036 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $1,697,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 42,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,573,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $225.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.35 and its 200-day moving average is $205.38. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.48 and a one year high of $226.49.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

