High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,508 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,487 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth about $111,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. 43.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $261.77 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $314.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,730 shares of company stock worth $13,035,772. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.95.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

