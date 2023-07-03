331 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 56,625.6% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Broadcom by 53.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 68,889.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 947,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 945,857 shares during the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $867.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $357.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $741.98 and its 200 day moving average is $649.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $921.78.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.39 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $950.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $799.47.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

