Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in W. P. Carey by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in W. P. Carey by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 424,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,190,000 after purchasing an additional 101,666 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

Shares of WPC opened at $67.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average of $76.44. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.23%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.48 per share, for a total transaction of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

