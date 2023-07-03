Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $81.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.62. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $72.96 and a 52 week high of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.