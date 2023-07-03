Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 3.1% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares during the period. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QQQ stock opened at $369.42 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

