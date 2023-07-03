Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 648 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Kroger makes up approximately 1.9% of Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 570,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,415,000 after purchasing an additional 256,777 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $1,404,471.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,024 shares of company stock valued at $3,694,571. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

KR opened at $47.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $45.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

