Oak Harvest Investment Services Trims Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237,142 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 27,987,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $675,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,586,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $568,897,000 after acquiring an additional 11,442,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $26.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $27.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.17%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

