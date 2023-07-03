Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ opened at $83.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.76 and a 200-day moving average of $83.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.