Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 863 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of State Street from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.86.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $73.18 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $58.62 and a 1-year high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

