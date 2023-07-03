LGT Group Foundation Increases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $445.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $370.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.39 and a twelve month high of $481.99. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

