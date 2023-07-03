Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $6,355,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 53,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $6,355,134.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,831.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 in the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRK opened at $115.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.76. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.52 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.