KG&L Capital Management LLC Has $877,000 Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 107.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,855 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,785 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 37,963 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 6,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $480.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.68 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $447.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Further Reading

