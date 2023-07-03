Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 124,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 598,876,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,134,857,000 after buying an additional 598,395,639 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,166,856 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,292,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,861,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.99. The firm has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.