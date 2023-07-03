Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $55.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a market capitalization of $43.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.45.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,976,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,409,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after buying an additional 1,853,875 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after buying an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after buying an additional 6,028,220 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

