Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $54.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day moving average of $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $54.74.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,673 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,119.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $247,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,119.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $9,607,888 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.11.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

