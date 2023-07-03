iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.9% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $445.71 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $446.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $424.22 and a 200-day moving average of $408.89. The company has a market cap of $332.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

