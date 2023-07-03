Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Makes New $3.55 Million Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,000. Laboratory Co. of America makes up about 1.3% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 186.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH opened at $241.33 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $263.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

In other news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, COO Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $325,155.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,540.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

