Shikiar Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,776 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3 %

In other McDonald's news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company's stock, valued at $266,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

MCD stock opened at $298.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.58 and a twelve month high of $299.10.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Articles

