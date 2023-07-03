Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Purchased by Demars Financial Group LLC

Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Free Report) by 321.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,883 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital comprises 1.0% of Demars Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Demars Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 143,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 22,124 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 22,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 89,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 32,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Activity

Owl Rock Capital Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Eric A. Kaye purchased 3,749 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $50,011.66. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,380.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Owl Rock Capital news, Director Eric A. Kaye purchased 3,749 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.34 per share, with a total value of $50,011.66. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,380.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.89 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 88,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,168,194 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $13.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Owl Rock Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.84%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.02%.

About Owl Rock Capital

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Recommended Stories

