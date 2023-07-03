Oak Harvest Investment Services Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Oak Harvest Investment Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $642.86 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $650.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $582.80 and its 200 day moving average is $518.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 66.54%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

