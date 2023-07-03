Stonegate Investment Group LLC Buys 598 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.77.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $521.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $528.28 and a 200 day moving average of $550.96. The firm has a market cap of $201.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.