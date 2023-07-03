The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Decreased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 4.0% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $14,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Progressive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total transaction of $1,530,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,930 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,185 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.87.

PGR stock opened at $132.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.33. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $109.42 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 1.64%. On average, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

