Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Lafayette Investments Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 85,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Paychex accounts for about 2.7% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Paychex by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 114,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,319,000 after buying an additional 67,994 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $990,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.87.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $111.87 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

