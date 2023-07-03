Lafayette Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Lafayette Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $732,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,092,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,277,000 after purchasing an additional 495,400 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPOT. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.64.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

SPOT opened at $160.55 on Monday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $161.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.93. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 1.76.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.23). Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.